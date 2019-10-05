As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.54 Million; Progeny 3 Increased Its Cameco (CCJ) Holding by $5.31 Million

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 47.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 54,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 59,752 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, down from 113,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1.42M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Cameco Corp.’s Stock Is Melting Up Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Cantor Fitzgerald Resumes Cameco Corp. (CCO:CN) (CCJ) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Can’t Catch a Break on China – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Texas man arrested after shooting gun in Intel parking lot in Chandler – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Intel is optimistic about cloud spending and an AMD price battle – MarketWatch” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Intel executive on the promise of artificial intelligence for main street businesses – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.