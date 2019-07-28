As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Maryland Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $456,754; Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36 million, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, up from 119,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs has 53,891 shares for 4.85% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 20,148 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited has 5.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Axa has 1.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.43M shares. Cortland Associate Mo reported 6,555 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Patten Grp has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Adirondack Trust has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division has 8,721 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us Bank De has invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Castleark Ltd Liability Company invested in 521,449 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas owns 205,538 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Prns Lc has 5.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 145,824 shares. 5,822 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.65% or 823,228 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares to 59 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,693 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ensemble Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,840 shares. Cornerstone Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 96,927 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Botty Investors Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,065 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 2,814 shares. The Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Lp has invested 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 263,338 shares. Missouri-based Smith Moore And Company has invested 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ubs Oconnor Limited Com holds 200,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 245,309 shares. Moreover, Crossvault Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,225 shares. Farmers Bankshares has 66,171 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 4.66M shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.3% or 209,650 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 2.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 185,417 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco by 6,055 shares to 321,280 shares, valued at $33.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 86,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,079 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).