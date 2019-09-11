As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; United American Securities Decreased Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1296.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 388,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 418,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 2.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 5.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 239,045 shares to 264,045 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 63,090 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Grisanti Management Lc accumulated 953 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Capital Management Corp Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Agf Invests invested in 412,281 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 4,184 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advisors holds 4,862 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. California-based Denali Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willingdon Wealth holds 6.3% or 217,589 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Co has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 90,714 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Peninsula Asset Management invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Snow Cap LP invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 955,971 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

