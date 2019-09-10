As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Ledyard National Bank Has Cut by $1.87 Million Its Stake; Spark Investment Management Has Boosted Ringcentral (RNG) Holding by $5.96 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 35,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 349,851 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79M, down from 385,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 14.46 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 55,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 182,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63M, up from 126,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 1.30M shares traded or 77.89% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 159,700 shares to 242,600 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natera Inc by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 8,370 shares to 91,935 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 12,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.