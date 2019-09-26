As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Hugh Johnson Advisors Upped Stake; As Viasat (VSAT) Share Value Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased by $2.80 Million Its Position

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 6,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,626 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 30,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 7.51M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 01/05/2018 – Intel Wants Its New Drones to Find Jobs Outside the Spotlight; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.25M, down from 335,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 249,279 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 4,167 shares to 67,598 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $212.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.