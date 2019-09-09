As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Holder Sfmg Has Raised Position; Cubic Asset Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,500 shares. Hendley And Inc invested in 4.65% or 47,725 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) invested in 7.45% or 123,075 shares. Autus Asset Limited Company holds 67,905 shares. Ami Asset Management holds 198,164 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Sonata Cap Gp Incorporated Inc has 16,344 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 176,404 shares. 47,999 are held by Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 3.37% or 127,165 shares. Tillar has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 93,007 are held by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Bowling Portfolio reported 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intact Inv Management Inc has 12,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 623,032 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 5.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 64,005 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares to 128,565 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,620 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,439 shares to 51,224 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,185 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

