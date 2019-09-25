As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Holder Keating Investment Counselors Cut Its Holding; Wright Investors Service Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $554,190 as Market Value Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 98,404 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 111,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 10.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 108.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,627 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $272.81. About 1.79 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,439 shares to 26,282 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21,255 shares to 158,235 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.