As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Holder Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; Artal Group Sa Lowered Its Stake in Celgene (Call) (CELG) by $23.50 Million as Valuation Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 257.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 19,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,999 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 7,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 18.02 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 1.98M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,509 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq" on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Intel (INTC) Stock Looks Like a Strong Buy Heading into 2019 – Nasdaq" published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq" on June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "CELG or VRTX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "FDA OKs Celgene's fedratinib for myelofibrosis – Seeking Alpha" published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "This Powerful Tool Can Give You Instant Diversification – Nasdaq" on August 20, 2019.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 100,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $31.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.