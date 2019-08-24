As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Holder Gibraltar Capital Management Upped Its Position; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Its Dana (DAN) Holding by $12.75 Million

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Intel Next Up for Chipmakers Coming Off Worst Slump Since 2011; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 749,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.09 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.83 million, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 1.57M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ESTIMATED VALUE FOR THESE PROGRAMS TOTAL MORE THAN £300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB PCELL.ST – POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL) HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH DANA INC., SECURING SUPPLY OF BIPOLAR PLATES OF HIGH QUALITY; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – DANA: ESTIMATED VALUE FOR PROGRAMS TOTAL OVER GBP300M; 19/03/2018 – DANA YR SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $300M TO $7.75 TO $8.05B; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 26/03/2018 – DANA RAISES CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY $140M; 29/03/2018 – Melrose succeeds in hostile bid for British engineer GKN; 12/03/2018 – GKN PLC GKN.L – BOARD BELIEVES THAT MELROSE’S REVISED OFFER DOES NOT REFLECT BENEFITS OF COMBINING GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA INCORPORATED; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: GKN-Dana Deal Prejudicial to GKN Shareholders’ Interests

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DAN shares while 72 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 131.30 million shares or 0.01% more from 131.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 18.13M shares. Of Vermont owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 38,400 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 600 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 2.60 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 385,702 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Shell Asset Management stated it has 31,497 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank has invested 0.12% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 38,826 are held by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 175,290 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 0.01% stake. Mason Street Ltd holds 0.03% or 76,238 shares.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In GrubHub – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dana Holding’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dana Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 81,141 shares to 246,351 shares, valued at $20.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Incorporated reported 1,280 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oakworth invested in 40,007 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Fincl Management Professionals owns 2,303 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rampart Invest Co Ltd holds 0.72% or 117,463 shares. Marco Invest Management Lc reported 3.18% stake. Hills Bank accumulated 106,827 shares. Cambridge Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,094 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 784,341 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Tctc Ltd Company reported 586,556 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited reported 9,784 shares. Portland Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 205,940 were accumulated by Moreno Evelyn V.