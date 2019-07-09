As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Raised Its Position; Css Trimmed Sirius Xm Hldgs (Put) (SIRI) Stake by $4.97 Million; Valuation Declined

Css Llc decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) (SIRI) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 994,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 27.03M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 19/03/2018 – Sirius XM: Introductory SiriusXM All Access Subscription to Come with Purchase of Equipped Vehicles Through the 2022 Model Yr; 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Nissan North America and SiriusXM Extend Agreement Through 2023 Model Year; 26/04/2018 – SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 15.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares to 33,564 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,031 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 8,700 shares to 20,700 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 20,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:INSM).

