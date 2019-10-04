As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Chilton Capital Management Has Increased by $415,856 Its Holding; Lynch & Associates Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $495,558 as Share Price Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 8,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 24,161 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 15,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28 million, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 7,862 shares to 161,555 shares, valued at $21.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,109 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Incorporated Md has invested 3.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Barry Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 129,977 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Interocean Capital Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hallmark Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Asset Management Inc stated it has 311,420 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 68,057 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Ltd Company. Westover Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,492 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny invested in 163,684 shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.91% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 150,073 shares. 4.05 million were accumulated by Srb. Roundview Capital Lc has 18,995 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Scholtz Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 76,750 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 22,500 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.