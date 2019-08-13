As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Increased Position; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Valuation Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $4.06 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,771 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 76,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 18.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 89,887 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 9,802 shares to 55,543 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns invested in 0.06% or 30,460 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.03% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 12,094 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.01% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield owns 16,955 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 78,553 shares. 4,400 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 36,777 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0.06% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). First Manhattan has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 13,464 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Co has 5,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 845 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

