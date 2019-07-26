As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Lowered by $1.01 Million Its Position; As Oshkosh (Put) (OSK) Market Valuation Declined, Twin Tree Management LP Boosted Its Holding

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (Put) (OSK) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, up from 79,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 363,453 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 27.77M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. Nerenhausen Frank R. had sold 10,000 shares worth $743,400. 29,200 shares valued at $2.31 million were sold by Sagehorn David M. on Wednesday, February 13. Jones Wilson R had sold 16,000 shares worth $1.26 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (Call) (NYSE:VMW) by 266,400 shares to 50,900 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 227,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,462 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (Put) (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 0.11% or 19,150 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 0.01% or 465,943 shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 5,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wright Serv has 3,323 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 67,368 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 46,626 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 90,210 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 43,323 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.07M shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 13,000 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Com. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Management stated it has 494,485 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Cap Ok holds 0.65% or 112,588 shares in its portfolio. Hartline, Illinois-based fund reported 8,739 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc has 0.58% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 60,781 shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 3,774 shares. Brookstone invested in 0.06% or 16,173 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated reported 131,504 shares. Shelter Mutual Co holds 2.5% or 158,250 shares. First Bank & Trust Tru Of Newtown accumulated 65,315 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Glynn Cap Mngmt Lc, California-based fund reported 38,700 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 854,500 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt reported 10,169 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 18,585 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $282,540 activity.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares to 251,698 shares, valued at $10.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).