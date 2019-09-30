As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Leisure Capital Management Decreased Position by $628,108; Midas Management Has Lifted Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Position

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 5.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $89.61. About 968,543 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25 million and $113.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.