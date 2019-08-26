As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Jolley Asset Management Upped Position; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) as Valuation Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.55 million shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 27.99M shares. Hemenway Comm reported 1.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 7.41 million shares. Selway Asset Mgmt invested in 1.96% or 54,705 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 122,751 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.96% stake. Everence Cap holds 0.99% or 105,932 shares in its portfolio. 277,038 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Doliver Advisors LP holds 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 12,513 shares. 19,391 were reported by Davis R M. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 403,923 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.23% or 694,900 shares. Private Wealth Inc reported 57,492 shares. Marco Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 318,641 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. On Friday, May 10 Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 2,089 shares. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was made by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares to 15,194 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 97,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Communication holds 0.43% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 290,167 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Adage Prtn Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.56% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 8.17 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.17M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 53,596 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 1.62 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Etrade Mgmt Llc owns 11,069 shares. Quantres Asset Limited, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 34,600 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited accumulated 32,300 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 18,118 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 30,501 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has 75,977 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Argent holds 10,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 113,242 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

