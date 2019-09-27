As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Usa Financial Portformulas Continues to Hold Holding in Realty Income (O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 82.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 108,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 22,383 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 130,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 8.81M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 6,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 26,893 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 20,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 598,678 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.48B for 10.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.