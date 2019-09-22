As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hourglass Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Increased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $881,760

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 115,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 117,440 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 232,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2303.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 44,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 46,002 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961,000, up from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 10.18M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $352.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 7,795 shares to 171,856 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.