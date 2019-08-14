As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.31 Million; Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Raised Its Wex (WEX) Stake by $4.92 Million

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 25,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 117,922 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 92,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 323,110 shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Hires New Managing Director in Latin America – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX’s Fleet Division Kicks Off WEX SPARK Global Fleet 2019 Conference Today – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wex, Inc. (WEX) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group has 145,005 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,427 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.86% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Hightower Lc accumulated 1,808 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 127,287 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Btim has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 47,825 were reported by Voya Lc. 3,821 are owned by New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability Corp Ny. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 10 shares. Counselors Inc owns 1,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 1,594 shares in its portfolio.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS) by 93,205 shares to 336,257 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 77,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE).

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 838 shares to 3,967 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,135 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big News From Europe For Intel And Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Apple Might Buy Intel’s Smartphone-Modem Division – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Release Date Leaks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.