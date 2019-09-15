As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Increased by $863,296 Its Holding; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Decreased by $395,271 Its Stake

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 18,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 388,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 370,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – Lanner Announces Intent to Deliver Intel® Select Solution for uCPE and Accelerate Next-gen Deployments

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis stated it has 224,372 shares. 337,228 were accumulated by Community Tru Invest Co. Essex Management Lc holds 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 69,238 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,390 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 162,700 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Sandler Cap Management invested in 52,146 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,946 shares. Moreover, Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 68,158 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 95,882 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Scott And Selber Incorporated holds 36,921 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Com reported 1.19 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 1.69M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,057 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $688.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,551 shares to 417,156 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,889 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).