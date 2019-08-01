As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Duncker Streett & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.12 Million; Taurus Asset Management Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $7.05 Million

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 21,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,543 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 27,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 24.17 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, up from 8,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 05/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Impressive INTC, MMM, V, UTX Earnings, BA, CAT Disappoint – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Intel’s (INTC) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundation Res Mgmt invested in 3.19% or 283,514 shares. 377,235 were accumulated by Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Monroe Natl Bank Trust Mi holds 0.31% or 17,708 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 342,185 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 4.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 206,840 were reported by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Co has 0.42% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Garde accumulated 29,625 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.97% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24.48 million shares. California-based Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2,814 are owned by Clean Yield Grp Inc. Town Country Bancshares Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com holds 12,121 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 2.58M were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Fiduciary Trust holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 745,577 shares. 108,306 are owned by Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,328 shares to 60,095 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Shale Gas Production Might Have Dark Days Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.