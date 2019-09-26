As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Holding by $5.46 Million; Winslow Asset Management Has Raised Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 615,410 shares traded or 31.70% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 116,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 4.54 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Inv, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,943 shares. Davy Asset Limited owns 94,847 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 79,957 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 416,758 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Indiana And Invest Mngmt Com holds 19,138 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,331 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% or 24,171 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 93,902 were reported by Aull & Monroe Inv Management Corporation. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 29,621 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. King Wealth owns 6,585 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.55% or 1.37M shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has 0.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 17,249 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Texas man arrested after shooting gun in Intel parking lot in Chandler – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 152,775 shares to 176,935 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 17,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI).

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FINAL DEADLINE: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beazer Is Not Quite Ready For Prime Time – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beazer Homes Q2 take a hit from impairment on some California assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Northern Corporation holds 0% or 803,562 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 346,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Ltd Llc invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 117 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.64M shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 3,326 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Missouri-based Towle & has invested 2.73% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 32,832 shares. 122,300 are held by Renaissance Llc. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 165,886 shares. Shell Asset Management Company accumulated 0.01% or 54,579 shares.