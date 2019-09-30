As Intel Corp. (INTC) Valuation Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Highlander Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 2.89M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.17M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 7.14 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 11,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 42,255 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 30,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.32. About 4.26 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd holds 7,409 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 875,703 shares. White Pine Ltd has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.1% or 8,678 shares. Lpl Fin Llc reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp accumulated 0.06% or 40,573 shares. Stearns Fin Svcs Gp reported 8,656 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.13% or 929,245 shares in its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv holds 2.3% or 1.14M shares. The California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cleararc Cap Inc invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Capital Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 7,500 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser stated it has 17,397 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Mengis Capital Mgmt owns 0.48% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,535 shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 9,216 shares in its portfolio.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) by 8,295 shares to 126,353 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,379 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Property Mexico.

