As Intel Corp. (INTC) Valuation Declined, Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Holding; Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Value Rose While Foresite Capital Management Ii Cut Its Position

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 71,596 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 11,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 54,773 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 66,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 4.21M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.92 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 40,443 shares to 181,034 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) by 13,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).