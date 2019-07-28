As Intel Corp. (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Glynn Capital Management Lowered Holding by $598,900; Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.33 Million as Share Value Declined

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 43,474 shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 4.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Holding reported 4,409 shares. Meridian Counsel holds 84,363 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 19,850 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 51,875 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated invested in 1.36% or 36,344 shares. Monarch stated it has 141,577 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru Inc has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 828,664 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Inc Or has 4.46% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 258,267 shares. Shelton Capital has 38,645 shares. 24.97 million are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile. Dodge & Cox holds 4,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ally holds 1.59% or 155,000 shares. 28,534 are held by North American Mgmt Corporation. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 208,642 shares or 0.85% of the stock.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: CAT, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can the Rally of Micron Stock Last? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: INTC, UNH – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $249,284 activity.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avanos Med Inc by 197,906 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $72.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 36,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO).