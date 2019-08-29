As Intel Corp. (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted by $371,000 Its Position; Clean Yield Group Has Lowered Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $2.45 Million; Stock Value Declined

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 12.97 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 15/03/2018 – Intel Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 8.61M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset owns 23,550 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 927,007 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 779,067 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pictet North America holds 0.54% or 66,424 shares in its portfolio. Miller Investment Mngmt Lp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,500 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability owns 3.85 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A Ny has 1.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 123,406 shares. Driehaus Cap Management holds 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7,018 shares. 29,346 were accumulated by Howard Mgmt. Chilton Ltd Com owns 142,209 shares. 5,005 were reported by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Rothschild & Asset Management Us stated it has 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 8.00M shares. The California-based Stonebridge Mngmt Inc has invested 3.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Linscomb Williams reported 138,007 shares. 117,334 are held by Boston Rech Management. Bar Harbor Trust has invested 0.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Korea Invest invested 0.81% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bahl & Gaynor holds 930,570 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And Company reported 8,499 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated stated it has 50,591 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 6,124 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.89% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 38,700 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gibraltar Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 7.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Westwood Grp invested in 0.01% or 22,455 shares.

