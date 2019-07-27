As Intel Corp. (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Price Michael F Has Lowered by $1.06 Million Its Stake; Peninsula Asset Management Boosted Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.01M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,229 were reported by Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability. Sei Invests stated it has 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roosevelt Invest Gru holds 301,599 shares. Farmers Company invested in 2.7% or 80,916 shares. Middleton And Inc Ma accumulated 1.01% or 53,459 shares. Roberts Glore & Co Il reported 3.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arcadia Mi accumulated 43,871 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns LP reported 0.26% stake. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.65% or 60,902 shares. America First Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 2,232 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 104,716 shares. Moreover, Haverford Fincl Ser has 3.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.24% or 34,105 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Lc accumulated 49,062 shares.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.