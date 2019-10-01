As Intel Com (INTC) Valuation Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $743,822; Ledyard National Bank Stake in China Mobile LTD Spon Adr (CHL) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd Spon Adr (CHL) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 8,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 86,086 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, down from 94,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 739,955 shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 10.43 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,786 shares to 30,501 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (NYSE:FL) by 30,126 shares to 41,497 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 11,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,439 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

