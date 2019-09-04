As Intel Com (INTC) Valuation Declined, North Star Investment Management Raised by $848,000 Its Stake; Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Value Declined While Shufro Rose & Co Has Lifted Position by $2.52 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 176,842 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 160,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 15.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 1.45 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First United National Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 43,385 shares. Covington Inv Advsr Inc holds 1.91% or 105,466 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 43,277 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 0.4% stake. Saratoga Research accumulated 8,185 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paragon Capital Ltd Llc reported 174,845 shares. Moreover, Sandhill Capital Lc has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,331 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt has 0.16% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Edge Wealth Management Limited has 3.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 254,051 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.94% or 2.55M shares. First Business Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 12,904 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 31,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stellar Management Ltd holds 128,263 shares or 4.5% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 2,931 shares to 9,663 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens & Minor Inc New Com (NYSE:OMI) by 106,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,151 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brushless DC Motor Brings Amazing Performance to BorgWarner’s New AWD Coupling – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.