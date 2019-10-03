As Intel Com (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed Holding by $484,946; The Kroger Co. (KR) Holder Coho Partners LTD Has Increased Stake by $32.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.07M, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 7.40M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 10,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 41,111 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 51,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 21.44 million shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Kroger laying off hundreds of store managers, report says – Cincinnati Business Courier” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Kroger (KR) on Watch on Activist Chatter – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shareholders Are Down 26% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 51,102 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $180.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Incom (NYSE:ICE) by 4,700 shares to 21,061 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 22,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fdftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA).

