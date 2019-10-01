As Intel Com (INTC) Share Value Declined, Palladium Partners Upped Stake; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lifted Mastercard Class A (MA) Position by $602,976

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 20,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 542,064 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.95M, up from 521,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 14.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,304 shares to 393,463 shares, valued at $52.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,804 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.24% or 620,935 shares in its portfolio. 69,943 were reported by Northeast Invest Mngmt. Phocas reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 33,712 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc reported 559,702 shares stake. Whitnell invested in 1.32% or 73,670 shares. London Com Of Virginia reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bokf Na holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 423,455 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.61M shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 6,801 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 396 shares. Mengis Mgmt stated it has 1.86% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Delta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 87,837 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 519,775 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Intel Stock Is the Best Semiconductor Name to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: MAINGEAR Launches ELEMENT Leveraging Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) and NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Tech, NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Chosen by Bank Mayapada for Improvements – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Redesigned 5G iPhone Expected in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Ltd Liability holds 348,480 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Df Dent And Com has invested 2.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 729 shares. 3,140 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp. 659,061 were reported by Amp Invsts Limited. Voya Inv Limited Com accumulated 0.25% or 435,738 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.7% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,852 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Uss Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sandler Capital Management owns 114,963 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,972 shares. Lifeplan Financial has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1.40 million were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Inc.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: Mastercard Announces New Blockchain Payment System, Square Hires More Bitcoin Developers – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa, Mastercard: Fintechs, A Boon, A Bust – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.