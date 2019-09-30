As Intel Com (INTC) Share Value Declined, Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $743,822; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted by $655,662 Its Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 15.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 10.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,766 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com accumulated 219,996 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability invested in 4.46% or 259,341 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 29,404 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,031 shares. 544,232 were accumulated by Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Co accumulated 1.55% or 223,377 shares. Carderock Cap Inc accumulated 2.29% or 45,253 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Llc owns 137,265 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Investors owns 184.17M shares or 5.79% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.58% or 47,812 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Inv Management Limited accumulated 2.62% or 3.03 million shares. Bright Rock Mngmt Lc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,100 shares. Franklin Street Nc invested in 3.85% or 223,366 shares.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,673 shares to 4,357 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 21,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Hldgs Lc reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Arkansas-based Ifrah Financial Ser Inc has invested 0.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Interstate Fincl Bank reported 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc invested in 100 shares. Country Comml Bank reported 683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Burke Herbert Bancorp Tru holds 31,306 shares. Keating Investment Counselors accumulated 98,404 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 494,660 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Orca Invest Management Limited invested in 1.43% or 26,800 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability accumulated 25,756 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 63,146 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 0.72% or 644,165 shares. Clal Insur Enterp reported 15,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.39 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

