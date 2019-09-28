As Intel Com (INTC) Share Price Declined, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Cut Stake; As Colgate (CL) Shares Rose, Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Its Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 22,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243.44M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford holds 1.79% or 111,951 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 1.2% or 1.96M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 4.28 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 784 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 8,755 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 1,124 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 121,478 were reported by Foster & Motley. Spectrum Management Incorporated owns 3,569 shares. Moreover, Lincoln Natl has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 107,907 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 1.7% or 618,873 shares. M&R Management holds 0.21% or 19,014 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.92% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,673 shares to 4,357 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 21,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 5,582 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com has 100,150 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg invested in 19,474 shares. Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 1.05M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Inv House Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 11,060 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Canandaigua National Bank invested in 0.22% or 16,341 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.11% or 49,066 shares. Bragg Advsrs reported 30,622 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 3,461 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pinnacle reported 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 6.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 189,887 shares. Millennium Ltd Com accumulated 250,200 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,215 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 186,816 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $354.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

