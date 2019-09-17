As Intel Com (INTC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $743,822; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Declined, Raging Capital Management Has Upped Position

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 104,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 408,508 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.19 million, up from 303,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 97,531 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 7.60 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 569,184 shares to 754,261 shares, valued at $40.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 38,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,400 shares, and cut its stake in Tidewater Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Ntwk owns 855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,766 were reported by M&T Bank Corporation. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc stated it has 53,870 shares. 1.57 million are owned by Kahn Brothers Gp De. Geode Capital Lc holds 1.11M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 465,143 shares stake. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 56,500 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.45% or 1.40M shares. 695,430 are owned by Seizert Cap Prtnrs Llc. Lsv Asset has invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 1.03 million shares.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 28,031 shares to 46,889 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value Etf by 13,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK).