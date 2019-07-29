As Intel Com (INTC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $322,194; New Amsterdam Partners Holding in Wesco Intl (WCC) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 17,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 495,082 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,059 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.67M, down from 5,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A by 700 shares to 3,910 shares, valued at $505.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 17,619 shares. Ci Investments owns 714,600 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer invested in 4.08% or 536,664 shares. Origin Asset Llp accumulated 1.68% or 373,800 shares. First Business Finance Svcs Inc has 12,904 shares. 4.33 million were reported by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Holt Cap Advsr Dba Holt Cap Partners LP reported 0.54% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 16,331 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 239,709 shares. 222,583 are held by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Mai Capital Management stated it has 418,948 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Truepoint reported 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cambridge reported 62,094 shares. 290,020 are owned by Wilsey Asset Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Vulcan Value Llc has invested 0.36% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.04% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh reported 0.17% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 36,546 shares. Venator Cap Mngmt Limited holds 2.88% or 52,500 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 5,155 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Inc has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 983 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 0.07% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.31% or 8,745 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 1,681 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 511,560 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.61M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8,792 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.