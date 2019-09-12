As Intel Com (INTC) Market Value Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Hess (HES) Valuation Rose, Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Its Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 63,672 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 73,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 16.13M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 16,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 3,491 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 19,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 1.81M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 50,679 shares to 113,798 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,640 shares to 10,025 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 17,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VBK).