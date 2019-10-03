As Intel (Call) (INTC) Stock Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Holding; Augustine Asset Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Has Increased by $324,231 as Share Price Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 6.45 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Call) (INTC) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 185,200 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 794,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.01 million, down from 979,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $220.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 8.47M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.00 million shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $278.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).