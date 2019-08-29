As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Were Volatile, Twin Securities Has Raised Stake by $7.80 Million; Holder American Economic Planning Group Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 12.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video)

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rambus taps IDTI vet as COO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDT Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s EU tax bill appeal starts soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

