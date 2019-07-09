As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Were Volatile, Kellner Capital Upped Its Holding by $6.18 Million; Align Technology (ALGN) Stake Has Boosted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 4,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $272.24. About 573,380 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Worried Should Align Technology Investors Be About the SmileDirectClub Threat? – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CAH or ALGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Align Technology General Counsel Retires After 17 Years, Appoints Julie Coletti SVP Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning invested in 1,369 shares. Axa stated it has 83,279 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 1,940 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 730 shares. Coastline holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 850 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company has 98,183 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,384 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management reported 8,147 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 0.01% or 125 shares. 1,854 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. 2,312 were accumulated by Walleye Trading. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 25,328 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 3,350 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IDT Announces Industry’s First SPD Hub IC for DDR5 Server Memory Modules – PRNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “IDT’s Industry-Leading Wireless Power Solutions at Heart of New Samsung Galaxy Smartphones – PRNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Did Energous Finally Prove the Bears Wrong? – The Motley Fool” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Integrated Device Technology, Inc. Stock Jumped Friday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 541 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 612,048 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). 1.93M were accumulated by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 49,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Regions Fincl owns 943 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gabelli & Invest Advisers reported 712,528 shares. Twin Securities has 4.87% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Laurion Ltd Partnership owns 36,738 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.