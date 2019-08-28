As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Were Volatile, Kellner Capital Has Lifted Its Position; Vista Capital Partners Has Cut Stake in Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) by $337,512

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 600 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” published on May 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” on November 13, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2016 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De holds 1,200 shares. James Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Prtnrs holds 0.65% or 359,482 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 1,104 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 191,400 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Moreover, Parthenon Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 179,808 shares.