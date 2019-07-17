As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile, Tig Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $38.80 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Liberty Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24 million, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 25 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.73M shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.41% stake. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.21% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). P Schoenfeld Asset Lp has invested 6.35% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Cibc Asset Management reported 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fairfax Ltd Can owns 27,000 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 231 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Legal General Public Lc has 150,448 shares. Numerixs Investment has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 20,015 are held by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity. 7,700 are held by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp.

