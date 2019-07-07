As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $33.12 Million; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Upped Exelon (EXC) Holding by $3.44 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 176.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 68,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,866 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 39,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 4.58 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.84 million, down from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 41,913 shares to 8,655 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,627 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 4.48M shares to 5.02 million shares, valued at $557.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.