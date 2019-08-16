As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile, Alpine Associates Management Has Lifted Position; Trex Co (TREX) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Stake as Share Price Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 787,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.40 million, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 737,929 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Invest Management Communication Ltd Llc has 0.72% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 21,395 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,609 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Co accumulated 13,395 shares. 51,427 are held by Yakira Capital Mngmt. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 6,590 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 586,000 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% or 2.63 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 131,400 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 451,055 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 43,451 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). First Mercantile Trust holds 9,251 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 40,133 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,800 shares to 42,200 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).