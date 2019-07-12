As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shares Were Volatile, Twin Securities Has Increased Position by $7.80 Million; Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $1.99 Million as Stock Value Declined

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 414.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 64,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,780 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 171,639 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Renesas closes on $6.3B acquisition of IDT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Will the IDT Acquisition Actually Go Through? – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IDT Stockholders Approve Merger Proposal – PRNewswire” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). The New York-based P Schoenfeld Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 6.35% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hanson Mcclain reported 100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 0.02% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt Inc invested in 197,409 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 6,590 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 21,395 shares. 4,609 are held by Cibc Asset Management. First Mercantile Trust reported 9,251 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 629 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.21% or 462,890 shares in its portfolio. 23,731 are owned by Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 136,002 shares. Hbk LP has 4.09% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 6.40 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). 421,296 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 13,100 shares. 8,714 are held by First Mercantile Tru. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 14,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Systematic Fincl Lp owns 8,310 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 651,115 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 234,934 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 25,572 shares stake. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 391,064 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 75,008 shares. Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 6,600 shares. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 19,128 shares.