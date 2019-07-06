As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shares Were Volatile, Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Cut Position by $814,560; As Argan (AGX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Cut Its Position

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 482,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 227,951 shares traded or 95.15% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 30,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,830 shares to 51,551 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Havens Limited Liability Company holds 155,000 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 18,871 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 9,177 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP owns 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 60,580 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 168,673 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 49,658 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has 12,820 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.32% stake. First Mercantile Trust has 0.11% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 9,251 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity invested in 20,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 21,395 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0% or 4,096 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% stake. 136,861 are owned by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 462,890 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 141,400 shares to 697,742 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 163,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 938,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.