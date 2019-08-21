As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $568,992; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Raised Stake

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,854 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 110,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 122,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 161.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 7,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,914 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 4,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $298.41. About 78,529 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) by 439 shares to 150 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,819 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 10,355 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oakbrook Investments Lc accumulated 4,770 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% or 311,688 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.51% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% or 973 shares. M&T National Bank Corp has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 177 shares. Utah-based Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.33% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 111,286 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,019 shares. Stephens Ar holds 7,225 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 166,759 shares.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

