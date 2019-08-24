As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Value Were Volatile, Twin Securities Increased by $7.80 Million Its Stake; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Upped Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Position by $860,825

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.81 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. American Natl Ins Co Tx reported 202,035 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Virtu Finance Limited stated it has 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 1,640 were reported by Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Com. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 20,550 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 145 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has 18,970 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Schooner Cap Corp invested 100% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Essex Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tdam Usa reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 14,856 shares. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 905,964 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 2,000 shares. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Bancorp Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 1.93M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 110 shares. 6,476 are held by Gideon. Signaturefd Lc owns 83 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Com has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gotham Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 0% or 161 shares. Kellner Cap Ltd Llc has invested 7.12% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 108,956 were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Parnassus Invs Ca accumulated 638,110 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 12,108 shares.