As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Value Were Volatile, Twin Securities Has Lifted by $7.80 Million Its Stake; Sheffield Asset Management Trimmed Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding by $320,000; Market Value Declined

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 917,191 shares traded or 29.13% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Capital Management LP invested in 2.63M shares or 1.63% of the stock. 110 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company holds 1.77M shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvest Mngmt Ltd has 1.08% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 15,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 198,548 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Twin Secs Incorporated has invested 4.87% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aimz Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% or 18,948 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 0% or 83 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 2.39M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 40,133 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 92,655 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 4,394 shares or 0% of the stock.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Drive Shack Inc.