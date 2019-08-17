As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Value Were Volatile, Kellner Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $6.18 Million; Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Casella Waste Sys (CWST) by $2.06 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 40,096 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 98,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 224,492 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Co holds 9,251 shares. Parnassus Ca stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Invesco owns 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 238,443 shares. Raymond James reported 12,108 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability reported 51,995 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 13,395 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 198,548 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.21% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 462,890 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 432,124 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 3,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Water Island Limited Company reported 1.59 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 250,487 shares. Fairpointe Capital Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). 2.25 million were reported by Earnest Partners Ltd. Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,426 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 164,181 shares. Eagle Boston Mgmt Inc owns 39,428 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Citadel Lc owns 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 16,273 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Caprock Grp Inc owns 0.04% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 6,200 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.05% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). State Street Corp holds 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 812,021 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation reported 0% stake. Eam Investors Lc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 761 shares.

