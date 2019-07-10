As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Market Value Were Volatile, Water Island Capital Has Raised by $39.15 Million Its Holding; As John Deere (DE) Valuation Declined, Markel Cut Stake

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 105.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 815,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.02M, up from 776,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $161.49. About 986,174 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $889.48M for 14.27 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

