As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Market Value Were Volatile, Twin Securities Has Upped by $7.80 Million Its Holding; As Gentex (GNTX) Share Value Rose, Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.00 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 97,869 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. 15 shares valued at $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. The insider Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7,500 shares to 176,375 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.34 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bb&T Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 53,548 shares. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 114,949 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com accumulated 30,356 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1.67M shares. Essex Fin reported 9,800 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 251,542 shares. Howe Rusling owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sprott Inc owns 420,000 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And reported 0.34% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 442,016 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 804,800 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,000 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 79,372 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2,962 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 2,541 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt invested in 1.49% or 79,377 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 432,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 21,395 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.11% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com invested 0.48% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 56 shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.01% or 46,475 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 6,405 shares in its portfolio. Prudential invested in 18,760 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 3.12M shares or 4.2% of all its holdings.